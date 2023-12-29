Summary WhatsApp is working on a new dark theme for its web client to match the aesthetics of its Android app.

The updated color scheme for WhatsApp Web is a shade darker and aims to provide a more visually consistent experience across platforms.

In addition to the dark theme, WhatsApp is also developing an improved sidebar for the web client that complements the new visual design.

Although dark mode and light mode are simply aesthetic changes, the difference is quite stark. One of the best Android messaging apps, WhatsApp, received significant improvements in December. Among recent changes was a redesigned dark mode color scheme for its Android app. Unfortunately, WhatsApp Web did not get a makeover at that time, but that might be changing soon.

Just this week, WhatsApp started testing status update sharing through the web client, and that is not the only feature that Meta developers have been working on. In addition to sharing status updates, WhatsApp is tinkering with a revamped color theme for WhatsApp Web. First reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is actively working on a new dark theme for its web client. This is great news if you are a dark theme enjoyer like myself. The dark theme color tweak will visually change the web client to mirror the WhatsApp Android app's aesthetics more closely.

The updated color scheme for WhatsApp Web follows closely on the heels of the change to dark mode on the Android app. As users are expecting a consistent look across all platforms, this new design is not unexpected. Unfortunately, the new web client dark theme is still under development, so it is not yet widely available. WhatsApp opted to tweak the gray background from color hex code #111b20 to #12181c, a difference that is subtle but not insignificant. The new color scheme is a shade darker, and will be easier on the eyes for prolonged WhatsApp binging.

Source: WABetaInfo

Tying into the web client visual redesign is an improved sidebar. According to WABetaInfo, Meta developers are hard at work developing a revamped sidebar that will complement the new WhatsApp dark mode. With the growing popularity of WhatsApp Web, the majority of new features are now being added to both the Android app and the web client. The web version is unique in that it can run on any system with a browser, so it offers a versatile option for users who do not have access to a native WhatsApp client (or don't want to use one).

In December, WhatsApp introduced exciting updates, including the addition of pinned messages and the newfound capability to search for users by username. Despite being the largest messaging platform in the world, WhatsApp is not known to rest on its laurels. The platform continues to update and test new features to improve user experience. A revamped dark theme for its web client to mirror the Android app aligns with those goals. Once again, the darker dark theme is still being worked on and should be available to the web client in a future update.