We have enjoyed the stellar convenience of WhatsApp on multiple operating systems. The available features may not be on par across the devices, but for now, WhatsApp works on Android, iOS, and desktop. Now, Google’s Wear OS joins the list, with WhatsApp announcing official support for wearables running the OS. This makes the messaging service even more versatile, giving you access to comms even on your wrist now.

To be fair, Bluetooth sync has allowed Wear OS devices and other wearables to access WhatsApp notifications. However, responding to texts has been outside the realm of possibility, forcing you to reach for your phone if something important turns up. A beta app for Wear OS was released in May this year, and now, The Verge reports a standalone app for WhatsApp is rolling out. All you need is a wearable running Wear OS 3 or newer.

Google teased a Wear OS app for WhatsApp at its annual developer conference earlier this year, where it also announced Wear OS apps for Instagram and Peloton. The WhatsApp client on your wrist will allow you to respond to inbound messages with text, voice messages, emoji, or one of the auto-generated quick replies. You can even place voice calls and use the app independently of a smartphone if you’re rocking one of the best smartwatches with LTE connectivity.

There’s no denying this app significantly increases the appeal of a Wear OS watch for billions of WhatsApp users. Moreover, this announcement is timed just ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event where we will see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series debut (hopefully) with Android 13-derived Wear OS 4 on board.

If you’re a heavy WhatsApp user, the new standalone app is just one more reason to buy a Wear OS watch like the Galaxy Watch 6. Lest we forget, WhatsApp’s large user base also means scores of people running older hardware compatible with Wear OS 3 just got added functionality. The app isn’t immediately available on the Google Play Store, but you can sideload it from APKMirror.