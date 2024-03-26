Summary WhatsApp is working on an event scheduling feature for group chats to help users plan and organize events easily.

The upcoming feature will allow scheduling voice and video calls as part of an event, with the ability to edit and cancel events.

Users can soon also set default media upload quality for images and videos in the latest beta release, enhancing the app further.

In October 2023, WhatsApp was spotted working on a new Event scheduling feature for group chats. This feature would allow users in a group to plan and organize events easily by adding the location, time, and date instead of having to coordinate over messages. More details about the feature have now popped up online, detailing how it would work.

Leaker TheSpAndroid has detailed all the changes WhatsApp has internally made to the group events features over the last few months. Based on his code digging, the leaker believes WhatsApp's Events scheduling feature will be available for standalone groups and communities. Additionally, you can schedule both voice and video calls as a part of an event.

Close

WhatsApp has also added the ability to edit an event after it is scheduled. When you make changes to such an event, all attendees are automatically notified of it. An "edited" text will appear beside the scheduled event to highlight that it was modified. There's also an option to cancel a scheduled event.

To keep track of all events in a group, WhatsApp will add a new "Events" section to the group info page. This section will list all past and upcoming events in a horizontally sliding list. An "upcoming" button will provide quick access to view all upcoming events.

WhatsApp can send you timely reminders about a scheduled event to ensure you don't forget about it. However, you must grant the app Alarms & Reminders permission for this. You can also add the event to your calendar using the Add to calendar button to keep track of it.

If you manage large WhatsApp groups to host or schedule events or classes, the upcoming event scheduling feature should simplify your workflow. For now, the feature is still in internal testing, and it could take a while before it is publicly rolled out.

WhatsApp could soon let you set the default media upload quality

Besides event scheduling in groups, WhatsApp is working on the ability to set the default media upload quality. In August 2023, WhatsApp rolled out the ability to send images in HD quality. This was soon followed by the ability to share videos in higher resolution. In both cases, you must manually select the HD quality option before sharing the media.

Close

This might soon change, with WhatsApp spotted working on an option to set the default media quality. As spotted by WABetaInfo, if you select HD quality for photos and videos, you will be limited to sending 6 files at once. This restriction is not there when sharing content in standard quality.

WhatsApp is rolling out the option to set the default media upload quality in its v2.24.5.6 beta release for Android. Once these new enhancements roll out, they will make WhatsApp an even better app for catching up with your loved ones.