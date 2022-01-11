WhatsApp voice messages have been getting better and better lately: Users can now control their playback speed and listen to them before they're sent. The way they appear has also been improved, as the waveform is now directly visible in the conversation. A long-expected enhancement is also in the works, which will finally allow users to continue listening to a voice message while browsing other conversations.

WABetaInfo just revealed the feature is under development, with the addition of a card shown atop the Whatsapp window while browsing other threads. Users will therefore be able to pause, resume, or stop playing a voice message without having to stay on the conversation. This is particularly convenient in case you want to reply to another thread while continuing to listen to the voice message.

Sadly, the feature isn't available yet, even for beta users, but at least we have confirmation the feature should become available in the near future.

