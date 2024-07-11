Summary WhatsApp will soon bring voice message transcription to Android, making it easier to read messages in noisy environments or for those with hearing impairments.

The feature currently supports English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi, with more languages possibly being added in the future.

All voice message transcripts are generated on your device for privacy and convenience, allowing for quick reference without replaying the audio.

Listening to voice messages in a noisy environment can sometimes be a mess, especially if you receive most of your messages in voice format. Additionally, people with hearing impairments will have extreme difficulties listening to voice messages, which could negatively impact their experience of a messaging app. To address this issue, WhatsApp introduced voice message transcription for iOS last year, and now the feature is also available on Android.

The voice transcription allows users to read their received voice messages instead of listening to them. This feature, which first graced WhatsApp for iOS in May last year, was spotted for Android by the diligent folks at WABetaInfo in March this year. At the time, WhatsApp was working on a feature to transcribe voice notes.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started rolling out the message transcription feature to a small group of beta testers in certain regions. The feature is included in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.15.5 update, now available to download through the Google Play Store. If you’re a member of the WhatsApp beta program, you can check the Play Store to see if any updates are available to the app.

WhatsApp to offer voice message transcription on Android soon

As pictured in the screenshot below, WhatsApp message transcription is now available in English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi, the most used languages in the WhatsApp community. The app may add support for more languages in the future.

Source: WABetaInfo

After selecting a language for your transcript, WhatsApp will download an additional data package to ensure your privacy. All transcripts are generated on your device, putting you in control and keeping them away from prying eyes. You can change your preferred language in settings at any time. WhatsApp also assures that all voice messages are end-to-end encrypted, further empowering you with control over your privacy.

Besides adding convenience to conversations, voice message transcription could provide users with a quick reference for future referrals. Users can later quickly search for the voice note and review the context of a voice message without needing to replay the audio.