The concept of posting ephemeral "stories" — photo/video/text posts that automatically disappear after a day — was pioneered by Snapchat, before eventually getting copied by Instagram and then by every imaginable app available. Meta, in particular, made it a point to not only add Stories to Instagram and Facebook, but also to WhatsApp, where we get something very similar in the form of that app's "status" updates. Currently, you can post photos, videos, GIFs, and text messages to your status, but you might soon get access to an all-new option: voice messages.

WhatsApp appears to be working on the option to let users record and upload voice messages to their WhatsApp status, according to evidence uncovered by WABetaInfo. Presumably, once the feature is live, the app would let you record a voice message just like you currently can inside a chat. That may also include uploading existing audio files (since you can also send those as messages on WhatsApp chats) but we've yet to see any evidence for that. Voice recordings in status updates would be shared with your WhatsApp contacts using the same privacy settings you use for photos and videos, and just like those, voice messages will also be end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp is not the only app toying around with voice posts. Twitter has been testing out the option to post voice tweets on iOS for some time now, but the feature has yet to make its way to everyone. In the case of WhatsApp, though, it feels more like a natural extension of the status option — the app already supports voice messages, and has done so for several years, so why not allow people to post them in their status, too?

Unfortunately, if you want to record a 4-minute rant and post it on your status, this feature is still in development, and not at all usable yet — not even for beta testers. Whenever it does begin to land, though, it will likely arrive first for those in the app's beta, before a wider roll-out.