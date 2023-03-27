In many parts of the world, WhatsApp voice calls have replaced regular phone calls. They have remained largely unchanged since their introduction, emulating regular phone calls with a call screen that offers the usual options you need during a call. But these kinds of calls are often more intrusive than a chat you can drop into and out of whenever you want. Fitting right with the recent introduction of Communities, WhatsApp might have a big addition planned for its voice calling capabilities, specifically for groups. The company could add a new “audio chat” option that might feel a lot like Discord voice chats.

In WhatsApp beta version 2.23.7.12, WABetaInfo was able to activate a new interface for audio calls. A waveform logo replaces the usual call button in a conversations top app menu. Tapping it pulls up a menu that lets you pick between Open audio chat and Call group. WABetaInfo was able to initiate an unfinished UI attached to the new calling options, though the feature itself doesn’t work yet. When you’re in an audio chat, the top bar grows to make space for a singular end call button at the very top. We presume that as WhatsApp works on this feature, there will be more options in this new space at the top of the screen.

While WABetaInfo doesn’t have any further information on the feature, the way it’s currently set up leaves room for some speculation. It’s possible that the feature is meant as an unobtrusive option to drop in and leave conversations with friends and colleagues in group chats, much like Twitter Spaces, Slack Huddles, or Discord’s voice chats. The naming scheme that WhatsApp chose certainly hints that it will work similar to these aforementioned options, particularly Discord. The fact that the Call group option remains available also hints at this. Audio chats would offer a different experience, as they would likely not ring your phone non-stop until you join — which is how voice and video calls work.

Given the rough state of audio chats, it will likely take a long time until WhatsApp is ready to release them to the public. As with any feature spotted under development, it's also not a given that it will ever come to fruition. The company could very well still scrap it before an official announcement.