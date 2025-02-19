Summary WhatsApp has been officially designated as a Very Large Online Platform by the European Union.

The designation means WhatsApp needs to moderate the app to tackle illegal content and public security risks.

Personal chats should be unaffected thanks to encryption, but public groups and business chats will face stricter controls.

WhatsApp finally did it. It reached the big leagues in Europe, and officially passed the European Union's threshold for 'very large online platforms' (VLOP). Now the world's most popular messaging app on both Android and iOS will need to comply with strict content moderation and security measures.

The Meta-owned messaging service confirmed in a regulatory filing that it averaged 46.8 million active users in the EU over the second half of 2024 (via Reuters). The benchmark set by Europe's Digital Services Act (DSA) is 45 million active users. WhatsApp must now comply with EU requirements to tackle illegal content, public security risks, and the protection of minors or face fines of up to 6% of its total annual revenue.

WhatsApp is a huge deal in Europe

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging service in Europe and is used for everything, from chatting with loved ones to placing online orders. The app launched WhatsApp Business in 2018 and Europeans embraced the feature. Today, over 50% of businesses in the European Union conduct customer service over WhatsApp.

But this new designation as a VLOP suddenly propels WhatsApp into the same category as other tech behemoths such as Apple, Google, and Amazon. It now joins its sister apps Facebook and Instagram (also owned by Meta) on the list of VLOPs required to implement stronger oversight measures. WhatsApp must now:

Identify and mitigate the spread of illegal content (as defined by EU regulations).

Increase transparency in content moderation.

Open up its algorithm to official scrutiny if requested.

Provide independent audits on safety and security measures.

WhatsApp may be a messaging app at heart, but it has grown into a platform for business transactions, public groups, and mass communication. Now it faces the same regulatory restrictions as traditional social networks.

How this affects WhatsApp users

These new regulations could lead to stricter content moderation policies in public groups and business chats for the average WhatsApp user. However, WhatsApp remains committed to end-to-end encryption, suggesting that personal and private conversations will remain unaffected by the new designation.

Meta has already adapted Facebook and Instagram to meet DSA requirements, even despite Meta's objections. It shouldn't take too long to adjust WhatsApp as well. Meta said it is seeking support in the matter from the Trump administration. The company has four months to align the world's most popular messaging app to the new standards.



