Snapchat set a precedent when it gave its users a new way to send self-destructing messages, and many apps have followed suit. In 2021, WhatsApp announced that it would start allowing its users to send photos and videos that recipients could only view once. Now, new screenshots suggest that Meta may be working on a new message menu for WhatsApp to make the option quicker and easier to access.

Currently, you can tap on an icon in the caption bar when sending media to specify that it can only be viewed once. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta v2.23.18.3 includes a tweak to how these types of messages can be sent. Screenshots appear to show that tapping and holding the send button will now set a message to be sent as view-once. However, GIFs cannot be sent in view-once mode through this new feature. In the future, this tweak might allow Meta to expand view-once to other types of messages.

Although it may soon become easier to send a view-once message, the feature isn't without flaws. For instance, there is no guarantee that the recipient won’t record the view-once content you send them using another phone, meaning that any sensitive information you send could potentially leak.

Meta has tried to put WhatsApp at the front of the pack when it comes to secure, encrypted messaging apps. However, hacks are not unheard of when it comes to the app, despite measures to keep users’ messages safe. In July, for instance, a loophole was discovered that allowed hackers to remotely deactivate stolen accounts via request. At the time, Meta was not verifying the email addresses sending these requests, meaning hackers could create burner accounts to carry out the deed. The company eventually disabled immediate account deactivation, but it’s these types of vulnerabilities that keep users on edge.

Still, Meta has rolled out a series of security features that can give you at least some peace of mind if you’re questioning the protection of your WhatsApp messages. Two-factor authentication, end-to-end encrypted backup, and biometric protection can all help keep your conversations away from prying eyes.