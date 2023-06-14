Encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram make it easy to communicate in almost every conceivable way. On Meta’s app, you can share ephemeral status updates, polls in groups, and broadcast messages to many people at once. A recent beta update gives us our first look at a rather Snapchat-like feature, where you can send 60-second video clips easily.

If you’ve used WhatsApp for a while, you would understand that it allows sharing videos from your gallery, but it takes many taps to do so. You can send shorter videos as ephemeral stories with a select audience, but this doesn’t work when the content is intended only for a particular recipient or group chat. In version 2.23.8.19 of the Android app, WABetaInfo has spotted Meta developing a new short video messaging feature. It is also in development on version 23.6.0.73 of the iOS app.

Source: WABetaInfo

The new feature is accessible to a few beta testers already. When they tap the microphone button beside the message box to send a voice message, it turns into a video camera icon. You can then tap and hold the button to record a quick video clip for the recipient. Switching back to voice message mode is as simple as tapping the video camera button again. WABetaInfo says there’s a 60-second time limit on the video recording.

In practice, this seems reminiscent of OG Snapchat which normalized video messaging as time-limited Snaps. However, one could also say WhatsApp is now catching up to Telegram, which has had a similar video messaging feature for a long time now.

Although Meta is late adding this feature (isn’t it always), short instant video can be really useful if you want to save effort typing, or if you want to share something and an image with a caption just won’t cut it. WABetaInfo notes a video sent like this can convey immediacy and authenticity, which isn’t possible with pre-recorded clips.

Like with most other features, WhatsApp is emphasizing user privacy with video messages too. They are end-to-end encrypted, meaning anyone besides the sender and intended recipient won’t be able to see the content. Also, while you cannot send video messages as view-once media, the recipient cannot forward your videos to others either.

Availability in the beta channel will expand in the coming weeks. Hopefully, we see a stable channel rollout soon.