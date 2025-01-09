Summary WhatsApp plans to introduce AI bots for user conversations, offering a variety of personalities to chat with.

These bots could include anime characters, advice specialists, and more, adding an entertaining and educational aspect.

The feature is not available yet but may debut in a future update soon.

WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps out there. Not only does it provide a safe and secure way to message family, friends, and colleagues, but you can also expand past text, making and taking audio and video calls as well. But there's a reason why WhatsApp is at the top of everyone's list when it comes to messaging apps, and that's because it's always expanding its feature set, providing more value to users in the form of feature updates and optimizations.

Of course, not every feature is going to be the most exciting, but it's good to know that the brand is constantly making efforts in order to improve the overall experience. With that said, it appears that WhatsApp could be making some huge changes sometime in the near future, as there are now hints in the current beta that show the brand could be trying to introduce a new tab that's dedicated to AI bots.

A new way to communicate

Source: WABetaInfo

The news comes from the folks at WABetaInfo, digging into the latest beta, sharing that the app could make use of AI bots sometime in the future. These bots will be conversational, providing users with a variety of personalities to speak with. While there will be first-party bots, it appears that there could be options for third-party ones as well.

While it's really anyone's guess about how this will materialize, for now, it looks like folks will be able to chat to anime characters, advice or pop culture specialists, and many more. Again, these are all going to be AI bots, so there's no telling what the quality is going to be like when it comes to interactions.

Of course, there are ways that something like this could be entertaining, and even educational, but it will be interesting to see how WhatsApp tackles all of this in order to make it safe and fun for the community. For the most part, this kind of feature should come as no surprise, as AI has been a hot feature, with many brands including it in some form in its products and services for the past few years.

With that said, this feature is not quite available at the moment and will most likely make its debut in a future update. But if you want to see and test the latest features for WhatsApp, we recommend signing up for the beta through the Google Play Store. Otherwise, you can stay on the public building and just wait for features to roll out widely instead.