WhatsApp has been steadily making small updates for years in all parts of its messaging app. Just recently, it added with the latest beta the ability to search for terms within its update notes to narrow down exactly what has changed in new versions. Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, purchased WhatsApp in 2014, though the encrypted messenger's development trajectory has largely remained unchanged. In the latest beta update, however, we may see more assimilation between Meta's properties, as a very familiar blue checkmark has appeared on some verified WhatsApp Channels and businesses.

As found by WABetaInfo, in version 2.23.20.18 of the WhatsApp beta for Android, the verified checkmark for Channels, which ensures to people the authenticity of a specific source, has changed from green to blue. Verified businesses will also get the blue verification checkmark.

Just recently, the company announced Meta Verified for businesses, which includes “business authentication with a verified badge, impersonation protection, access to account support, and features to help your business stand out,” according to the press release. It costs businesses $22 per month (to start) for its most basic level. While it’s rolling out for Instagram and Facebook, Meta Verified for WhatsApp business accounts is still being tested.

We assume that there’s some relation between the checkmark changing colors and Meta Verified for businesses just being announced. It displays some solid synergy between Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and it shows that Meta is investing into business marketing across all digital social needs. We’ll probably find out more info in the coming weeks and months as the program matures in general, but also as it gets worked on for WhatsApp business accounts specifically.

To sign up for future beta updates for WhatsApp on Android, you have to be a part of the Google Play Beta Tester program with the app. Unfortunately, for anyone who wants to sign up now, their hope is futile. The program is at capacity and does not have a waitlist. Users will have to get lucky and hope that Meta wants more people to test experimental features in WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has continued work on a major upcoming redesign. While it doesn't have Material You dynamic theming support, it's a lot more modern of an interface. However, it's still early on this front, so we may not see the redesign in WhatsApp stable for months.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to us if Meta displays its Verified functionality to WhatsApp full-time in future stable versions through the checkmark. It not only serves as a source of comfort in authenticity, but as a marketing tool for Meta’s program. Perhaps some people will be a bit turned away by its rising influence on the platform, but for businesses who rely on seamlessness between social media accounts like Facebook and Instagram in addition to messaging their clients, then this would be a welcome modification.