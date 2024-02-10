Summary WhatsApp is working on allowing usernames in the app, which will have to be in alphanumeric characters. This feature is currently in beta testing.

The introduction of usernames will allow users to keep their phone numbers private and only share them with trusted contacts.

WhatsApp could be taking the time to polish the username feature for all platforms, thus explaining its delay. The chat app is also working toward enabling usernames for WhatsApp channel owners.

As one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, the developers of WhatsApp have to ensure their apps work seamlessly across multiple platforms (Android, iOS, desktops, etc). This means ensuring parity in terms of feature additions so that everybody can use the chat app as it's intended. Since May last year, we've learned that WhatsApp is working on letting people set usernames in the app. We didn't hear much about it until December, when a beta version gave us an early look at this functionality. WhatsApp devs are now getting closer to its wider rollout across all platforms, as username validation has made its way to the WhatsApp Business beta for iOS via TestFlight.

This particular feature addition was spotted by WABetaInfo, who keep a close eye on Android and iOS betas for new inclusions. The screenshot provided by the site reveals how custom usernames will be validated, with the disclaimer that only alphanumeric characters are allowed, i.e., a-z or 0-9. Naturally, usernames will have to be unique, meaning you may have to try a few variations if the one you want is already taken. While this particular validation screen has appeared in the WhatsApp Business app, we expect regular accounts to follow a similar process for usernames across all platforms.

We haven't seen much progress with WhatsApp usernames since December's beta update when we learned how people could search for other users by their usernames. It's worth noting that usernames also made it to the WhatsApp iOS beta back in October, so it's been long overdue. This won't be a new addition by any means, since almost every other major messaging app supports usernames.

With usernames adopted across the board, WhatsApp wants to let users keep their phone numbers private. Currently, phone numbers are required to communicate with people on WhatsApp. We don't expect WhatsApp to eliminate the phone number requirement for new accounts, but allowing accounts to set usernames is a good way to ensure contact numbers are only shared with trusted individuals. There's also the advantage of coming up with a catchy and memorable username that could be easier to remember than a full phone number.

WABetaInfo says this username feature is still in development, with no word on when the wider release could occur. We presume WhatsApp wants to give it a couple more months to ensure it is well-polished for Android, iOS, and web/desktop apps. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on letting channel owners attach a username to their accounts, making them more easily identifiable by their followers. We saw this rollout in a limited capacity on WhatsApp beta for Android, but haven't seen much progress in this regard since then.