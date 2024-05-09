Summary WhatsApp is testing a redesigned top app bar for voice calls, providing easy access to mute and end call buttons.

The updated top app bar first appeared in WhatsApp beta v2.24.10.18, but isn't widely available to all beta testers yet.

WhatsApp is separately testing a Channel discovery feature in the form of categories, making it easier to find different types of creators on the app.

WhatsApp introduced voice calls on its platform nearly a decade ago. This was a big move as it meant millions of people who were already using WhatsApp no longer needed another app or service to call their loved ones. Today, voice calling is taken for granted on messaging applications, but that doesn't mean app makers can't make changes to the experience. WhatsApp is now testing a redesigned top app bar for voice calls.

Spotted within WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.10.18, this revised top app bar appears when you leave the main call screen (via WABetaInfo). Rather than just showing the duration of the call in the top app bar, this updated design adds a mute/unmute button and an end call button on the left and right.

WABetaInfo says the feature is part of a limited rollout at the moment, which explains why I couldn't find it on my smartphone, even with version 2.24.10.18 of the app sideloaded. It's currently unclear if WhatsApp developers will also consider a change to the main call UI, although we haven't seen evidence of it yet.

Current WhatsApp in-call top app bar design VS updated top app bar with mute and end call buttons

In its current form, common tasks like ending or muting an ongoing WhatsApp call require users to head back to the main call screen. So having these two action buttons on the top app bar is definitely useful, particularly when you're out of the app and performing another task on your phone during the call.

WhatsApp is also revamping Channel discovery

WhatsApp Channels has added multiple new features since its launch a couple of years ago. While there's always been a search function in place to find new Channels, WhatsApp never really considered classifying them under a dedicated category.

But that could change soon, with version 2.24.10.17 of WhatsApp beta for Android revealing the inclusion of multiple categories, including Lifestyle, Business, News and Information, Sports, People, and more. This is one of those features that probably should have existed back when Channels arrived on the scene. But it's better late than never, as the saying goes.