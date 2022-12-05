We know WhatsApp as one of the most popular messaging services today, and for good reason. It may not always be the first to add the latest features, but there are plenty of modes of expression available in its arsenal, like Communities, support for large groups, and even messaging yourself to remedy forgetfulness. Now, WhatsApp is working on adding support for new emoji recently approved by the Unicode Consortium, helping you express yourself better — and with fewer words.

In mid-September, the Unicode Consortium gave the Unicode 15 standard a green light. It included 4,489 new characters, of which 20 were new emoji (31, if you count every skin tone variation). After taking WhatsApp beta version 2.22.25.12 for a spin, WABetaInfo has spotted the messaging service adding support for 21 of those Unicode 15 emoji behind the scenes.

Close

These 21 new emoji should make their way to beta testers worldwide sometime in the near future, but a precise timeline isn't yet clear. WhatsApp's developers also seem to have tweaked the appearance of eight older emoji. The visual difference is most significant in the pleading face and the face holding back tears emoji, and you can check bouth out in the latest beta build available on the Play Store.

Samsung was one of the first companies to give its users access to Unicode 15 emoji with One UI 5, beating even Google and other major smartphone OEMs. Those include a few helpful additions, like three color variations of hearts, angel wings, a Wi-Fi symbol, a jellyfish, and a flute. With these special characters coming to WhatsApp, finding the perfect emoji for specific situations could get a tad bit easier.