WhatsApp took its time, but in 2017, it finally got around to adding the ability to revoke sent messages for everyone. Besides deleting a message for everyone, WhatsApp also provides an option to delete a message just for yourself. If you are a heavy WhatsApp user, you must have gotten into a situation where you accidentally pressed the Delete for me button instead of the Delete for everyone option. In a better-late-than-never move, WhatsApp is introducing an Accidental Delete feature that lets you undo delete a message you accidentally revoked just for yourself.

The messaging service was first spotted working on this feature in August 2022, with the feature being available to select users on its beta channel. When you accidentally delete a message for yourself, a floating snackbar notification will appear for 5 seconds with the Undo button. Select the option to restore the message and then delete it for everyone. WhatsApp is currently not providing an option to undo deleting a message that you revoke from everyone in a chat.

2 Images

Close

Admittedly, the five-second window might not be sufficient in some cases, but WhatsApp could tweak this time limit in the future. After all, the service initially only allowed deleting a message within seven minutes of sending it, but the limit was bumped to 60 hours earlier this year.

The Accidental Delete feature in WhatsApp is already making its way to users on the stable channel on Android, iPhone, and desktop. This is the third major improvement WhatsApp has rolled out to its platform this month. At the beginning of December, customizable Avatars made their debut on WhatsApp. This was followed by some voice and video call improvements, with support for up to 32 people in a group video call and the ability to mute individual callers.