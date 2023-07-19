WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps. It offers plenty of options to keep in touch with friends and family, including sending photos, videos, and documents, in addition to messages, voice notes, and stickers. Also, users can voice and video call each other and share status updates. Most importantly, the app can be used on almost any device, including computers and most of the best Android tablets.

With so many easy-to-use features, WhatsApp encourages people to share with each other. However, it may sometimes share more than you'd expect. For instance, by default, your last seen status is shared with your contacts, which means they can see when you were last online and used the app.

This can quickly lead to embarrassing situations, such as someone noticing you were online at an awkward time. WhatsApp offers various options that let you control who can see your last seen status. Here's how to adjust these settings.

Control who can see your last seen status

WhatsApp lets you control who can see when you last used the app. However, this goes both ways, meaning that if you prevent people from seeing your last seen status, you can't see theirs, even if they opened it to everyone. As a rule of thumb, it's recommended to make it visible to your contacts and exclude people by exception unless you prefer to keep this data private.

Open the WhatsApp app on your phone. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Tap Settings. Tap Privacy. Tap Last seen and online. 2 Images Close Adjust the settings according to your needs: Everyone lets anyone see your last seen status whether you saved their number in your contacts or not. Avoid this setting to maximize privacy, as anyone who texts you on WhatsApp can see when you were last online.

lets anyone see your last seen status whether you saved their number in your contacts or not. Avoid this setting to maximize privacy, as anyone who texts you on WhatsApp can see when you were last online. My contacts only allows people whose numbers you've saved in your phonebook to see your last seen status. It's probably the option to pick, as only the people you know can see when you last used WhatsApp, allowing you to maintain a modicum of privacy.

only allows people whose numbers you've saved in your phonebook to see your last seen status. It's probably the option to pick, as only the people you know can see when you last used WhatsApp, allowing you to maintain a modicum of privacy. My contacts except lets all of your contacts see when you were last online, except for the ones you select. This means that by default, everyone whose number is saved in your phonebook can see when you last used WhatsApp, except for the people you pick, who can't see it.

lets all of your contacts see when you were last online, except for the ones you select. This means that by default, everyone whose number is saved in your phonebook can see when you last used WhatsApp, except for the people you pick, who can't see it. Nobody deactivates the last seen feature for your account, meaning no one can see yours. It also means you can't see it for your contacts. The Who can see when I'm online option is slightly different. It lets you control whether people can see when you're currently using your phone. This means that even if you prevent people from seeing exactly when you were last online, they can see if you're currently using the app. However, if you close the app, they won't see when you last used it, depending on the settings you use for the Last seen status.

Enjoy WhatsApp and protect your privacy

Now that you know how to control your last seen on WhatsApp, you can get a better grasp on your privacy and ensure only the right people get to see that information. If you want to learn more about WhatsApp and make the most of it, check out our list of tips and trips to enjoy the app to its fullest.