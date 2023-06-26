WhatsApp for Android has been adopting a more iOS-like design in recent beta releases, with the latest change being a bottom navigation bar. The service was also recently spotted working on a redesigned context menu for messages, bringing another aspect closer to the iOS version. These modifications reflect WhatsApp's desire to provide a more consistent user experience across platforms, likely due to the need to keep up with the leading messaging apps. In addition to those efforts, the Meta-owned platform appears to be giving the app's top bar on Android a subtle makeover.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's most recent beta releases on Android (versions 2.23.13.16 and 2.23.13.17) contain pieces of evidence pointing to some minor tweaks for the header. According to the outlet, WhatsApp is experimenting with a white action bar for the app. That said, this UI redesign is not accessible even to beta testers at the moment.

Source: WABetaInfo

The white action bar becomes visible when you switch off your phone's dark theme, bringing consistency to the app's top bar and the rest of the interface. This also aligns WhatsApp's appearance with Google's Material Design 3 guidelines.

In the latest beta version of WhatsApp on Android, WABetaInfo also found hints of a darker top app bar being in the works. In the current version of the app, the header has a lighter shade compared to the rest of the UI when the phone is in dark mode. In a future update, this behavior could change, and WhatsApp will supposedly embrace a darker shade for the header, like its iOS counterpart.

These changes are a welcome addition to WhatsApp's header, which has had the same aesthetic on Android for quite some time. On the other hand, WhatsApp on iOS has had this look for a while.

The latest update is rolling out through the Google Play Beta Program, although you won't see these changes yet as they're currently in development. Once the redesign rolls out to a wider set of users, the app should look the same across all mobile platforms.