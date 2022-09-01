WhatsApp is one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps available. It's regularly updated with new features and is supported on many devices. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a great way to message people without relying on the limitations of SMS or the less popular RCS. If you regularly use WhatsApp, you're familiar with many of the available features, but you may not know them all.

We gathered nine tips and tricks to help you use the popular messaging app to its full potential. We demonstrate these features on a Google Pixel 6, but you can access them on any Android phone.

Sharing your live or current location on WhatsApp is simple to do. You can also share the location of nearby places if you want to arrange a place to meet. Location sharing is done through Google Maps.

Tap the paperclip button in the message box. Tap Location. Tap one of the location options. 2 Images Close Choose how long to share your live location. The option are 15 minutes, 1 hour, or 8 hours Tap the Send button. 2 Images Close

Delete photos and videos from a chat in bulk

If you're constantly sharing videos and photos with a contact, you may find your storage is filling up rapidly. Back up your photos and videos to an app like Google Photos, then follow these steps to delete your media in bulk.

Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Settings. Tap Storage and data. 2 Images Close Tap Manage storage. Tap one of your contents under the Chats heading. Contacts are sorted in order of storage used. 2 Images Close Tap the Select all checkbox, or tap individual photos and videos. Tap the Delete button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Close

Find out your data usage

If you're not on an unlimited data plan, you'll need to be mindful of how much data you use. It only takes a couple of taps to access this information within WhatsApp.

Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Settings. Tap Storage and data. 2 Images Close Tap Network usage. 2 Images Close

Bold, italicize, strikethrough, or monospace text

WhatsApp includes the ability to bold, italicize, strikethrough, or monospace text. There are two ways of doing this. The first one is highlighting a message, then tapping the appropriate button to apply the format.

Close

Alternatively, you can add symbols to either side of a message in HTML style. The format for this is as follows:

Bold : Add an asterisk (*)

: Add an asterisk (*) Italics : Add an underscore (_)

: Add an underscore (_) Strikethrough : Add a tilde (~)

: Add a tilde (~) Monospace: Add three grave accents (```)

2 Images

Close

See who reads your group message

WhatsApp uses a system of checkmarks to indicate delivered and read messages. However, a group chat message only shows blue checkmarks once everyone in a group has read the message. To see who has and hasn't read a message, follow these steps:

Tap and hold on a message. Tap the i button at the top of your screen. Here you can see who has read your message and when they've read it. 2 Images Close

Change your backup settings

You may have been prompted to back up your messages when starting WhatsApp for the first time. It's an important task, just in case the unfortunate occurs. Even if you have backed up your messages, it's worth double-checking your backup settings.

Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Settings. Tap Chats. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Chat backup. Tap Back up to create a backup immediately. 2 Images Close Tap Back up to Google Drive to change your backup schedule. Close

There are other useful settings here, like end-to-end backup encryption and the ability to back up over data.

Change who can see when you were 'Last seen'

WhatsApp's "Last seen" feature lets your contacts see when you were last online. However, you may not want them to know this information. You can choose to disable this for all contacts or just certain ones.

Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Settings. Tap Account. 2 Images Close Tap Privacy. Tap Last seen. 2 Images Close Tap one of the radio buttons to choose who can see your Last seen status. Close

Customize chat wallpaper

WhatsApp's features aren't all boring but necessary stuff like backups and privacy. Adding a custom wallpaper can spruce up your conversations. It only takes a second to set up.

Within a conversation, tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Wallpaper. Tap a category and select a wallpaper. 2 Images Close Preview your wallpaper, then tap Set Wallpaper. You can choose to apply it across multiple chats or just the current one. 2 Images Close

Use WhatsApp on the desktop or web

WhatsApp isn't only a mobile app. There's a web app, so you can type messages with your keyboard. It has all the mobile app's functionality, and there's even a downloadable desktop app for Mac and Windows. Regardless of the device, all your messages are synced between devices.

On the mobile app, tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Linked devices. Tap Link A Device. 2 Images Close Go to web.whatsapp.com. Scan the QR code on the web app. Close

Use WhatsApp to its fullest potential

WhatsApp is a fantastic messaging app with many useful features, and these tips should improve your experience. However, it doesn't have SMS support. If you're looking for an SMS or RCS app, try Google Messages for a reliable texting experience.