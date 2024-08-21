Summary WhatsApp is finally working on allowing users to customize themes, potentially offering more color options for better readability.

Leaked screenshots suggest that the new theming options will include changing the accent colors and even the color of chat bubbles.

In addition to themes, WhatsApp is also developing features like translation shortcuts and chat using a username, with added PIN security.

WhatsApp is one of the best texting apps on Android, but it lacks the customization options that other apps like Telegram offer. The company has finally taken a note and has been developing a feature that will allow users to replace the default theme with a color of their choice for some time now. Now, a new leak has now revealed how this feature will look in action.

Related Best WhatsApp features added in July 2024 From functional bits to AI, we saw it all

WhatsApp currently limits theme options to dark, light, and System default. The light theme features a white background with green accents, while the dark theme uses a dark green shade instead of pitch black. However, this may soon change as WABetaInfo reports that users will soon be able to customize both the main theme and potentially even the accent colors used throughout the app.

WhatsApp might soon allow users to customize the app's accent color

Source: WABetaInfo

The leaked screenshots reveal that in the default light theme, the green accent will be replaced with black, while in the dark theme, the primary color will shift to white, offering a better contrast that will improve readability. Although there were rumors of additional color options, including white, pink, purple, and blue, in addition to the black and green color, the report indicates these features aren't yet available in the Android beta version but could be added in a future update.

A previous beta version hinted that the app might let users change the color of chat bubbles. A "Message color" option was found in the Chat theme settings, with reports suggesting there could be over 10 different themes to choose from. However, this feature isn't available yet as WhatsApp continues to work on its theming options.

In addition to the new theming options, WhatsApp is also developing more features for the chat app. The company is said to be working on adding a translation shortcut directly within chats and may soon let users chat using a username instead of a phone number, with added PIN security for extra protection. However, just like the theming features, they aren’t available yet, and there’s no confirmed release date.