Themed icons were one of the biggest parts of the redesign in Android 12, allowing Google service’s logos to match the overall look of your phone. Android 13 allows for dynamic app icons across third-party services for the first time, so you now won’t have to ruin the Material You design on your homescreen if you want other apps to be easily accessible. That said, we do have to wait for developers to introduce the icons, and WhatsApp is the latest to release its version.

The new dynamic icon is still in beta (via WABetaInfo), and if you’re enrolled in the service with a device that runs Android 13, you should find that it’s available for you now. This is part of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.16. It’ll mean the WhatsApp icon is now available in a monochromatic design, and the icon’s background will now follow whatever your chosen coloring is for the theme of your user interface. An example below shows you the option in a rose pink color shade.

So far, third-party options for dynamic icons have been few and far between, with the highlights being Bitwarden, Inware, Pocket, Sync for Reddit, and Vivino. WhatsApp joining this list makes it the most used third-party app to receive a dynamic icon. With Meta getting on board with this latest WhatsApp update, we’re hoping that means more big names will be supporting the option now Android 13 is officially here.

We don’t yet know when the final update will be available, but we hope it’ll be soon so you can get this option on your Android 13 phone without enrolling in the beta.

Thanks: Moshe