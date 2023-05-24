WhatsApp has been on a spree of adding new features to its platform. Over the last few months, the Meta-owned messaging service has improved the poll functionality, added support for autoplaying GIFs, enabled using WhatsApp on multiple phones, save disappearing messages, Chat Lock, and message editing. In between all this, WhatsApp is also working on tweaking its Android app's interface and recently rolled out a bottom navigation bar on its beta channel. But that's not the only UI revamp that's under development. The messaging service plans to redesign the Group settings menu to make it less convoluted.

A revamped Group settings menu is showing up for WhatsApp beta testers running the latest v2.23.11.11 build (via WABetaInfo). As a part of the overhaul, WhatsApp has surfaced important options and introduced toggles for adding other participants and sending messages.

The new Group settings menu is a lot easier to navigate. This is unlike the current setup, where every option is buried behind another window.

As you can see from the screenshot above, the revamped Group settings menu in WhatsApp does not include any new options. It just surfaces and lists the existing group management options in a better manner. The redesigned menu is only available for group chats, not individual conversations.

Coupled with the new bottom navigation bar, it is clear that WhatsApp is working on making it easier to navigate through its app. With the sheer number of features the platform has gained over the last couple of years, this interface cleanup is much needed.

For now, WhatsApp's new Group settings menu is only showing up for some beta users, indicating that this is a limited rollout. But given how WhatsApp has been rapidly rolling out new features nowadays, you won't have to wait long for the revamped Group settings menu to go live.