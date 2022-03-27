WhatsApp is trying new things lately, like a beta test of message reactions and features to let users have better control over recording voice messages. Not everyone gets a chance to work with such new tools, as most messaging and social platforms want to make sure they've got all the bugs worked out before a major app change rolls out to everyone. That's the case with another new beta WhatsApp feature we just learned about, the ability to send media files as large as 2 GB.

According to WABetaInfo, sending larger files is in very limited beta at the moment, apparently only available to a selection of South American users. It's compatible with WhatsApp beta for Android versions 2.22.8.5, 2.22.8.6, and 2.22.8.7 as well as with iOS and represents a big bump up from the old limit of 100 MB. Should WhatsApp's new file limit roll out widely after testing, it might lead the way in prompting others to reconsider their own messaging file size limits.

Gmail, for example, limits files to 25 MB, and Twitter allows for a slightly more generous 1 GB. Electronics makers are turning out phones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 with high megapixel cameras, and those produce richly detailed large photos and videos. If the media file transfer capacity stays relatively low, people will have to keep finding workarounds, like heavily editing or compressing what they send. Being able to send larger files over WhatsApp could help expand its user base.

We don't know if this feature will roll out to more users or stick around at all — it's still too new. But it sounds like an even more useful function than being able to react to messages with a thumbs-up, heart, or crying face emoji, so it makes sense to keep an eye out and see if it becomes available soon.

