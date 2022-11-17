WhatsApp is among the best messaging apps for Android. It has come a long way since being acquired by Facebook Meta, with plenty of useful new features and additions. In recent months, the messaging service has gained some minor but important usability improvements, including call links, the ability to message yourself, and the option to send files up to 2GB in size. Most of these features were spotted in the app's beta channel before they were released to the public. WhatsApp is now working on another usability improvement that will make recording and sharing videos with your friends easier.

WABetaInto has spotted WhatsApp working on a slightly tweaked camera interface for its Android app. Currently, if you open the built-in camera interface of the messaging app, you get a shutter button along with buttons to switch to the front camera and jump into the gallery. A button to toggle flash is located in the top-right corner. To take a video, you need to long press the shutter button. This could be cumbersome in some scenarios since you need to continue holding the shutter button while taking a video.

2 Images

Close

WhatsApp is seemingly looking to change this behavior by adding a dedicated video mode to its built-in camera app, which can be accessed with a right swipe on the viewfinder. This will make recording videos from within WhatsApp easier as you will no longer have to keep the shutter button pressed. Another advantage of this mode is that it allows switching between the rear and front camera while recording a video—this is not possible in photo mode. And if you wish to, you can still take videos in photo mode by long pressing the shutter button.

WhatsApp is beta testing the changes to its built-in camera app with selected users on the beta channel. If you are a part of the program and running WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.8 or newer, the new interface should appear on your device.