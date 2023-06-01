For a long time now, WhatsApp has been one of our go-to apps for one-on-one messaging, but it has been trying hard to pivot towards supporting larger group and broadcast-style interactions through Telegram-inspired features. These efforts are evident in the recent focus on Communities and similar features. However, WhatsApp has sadly neglected the visual design of group chats in the process. Now, we are seeing one visual change make a comeback for beta testers after a brief hiatus — profile pictures in group chats.

Back in August last year, we reported that WhatsApp had started a limited beta test for showing profile pictures next to messages from participants in a group chat. However, the testing was soon abandoned. WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo explained that Meta usually does this to fix issues with a feature's implementation, even if they aren’t immediately apparent.

However, WABetaInfo now reports profile picture testing for group chats has finally resumed, hopefully ahead of a wider release on the stable channel. Testing appears to have resumed with beta version 2.23.12.7 of the app available on the Google Play Store, at least for a few beta testers. WABetaInfo expects a wider beta rollout in the coming weeks.

If you’ve been a WhatsApp group chat participant, you know that the contact name or phone number is highlighted just above the messages participants send. Different colors are assigned to different participants, and they do not change, aiding easy identification once you mentally link the color to the contact. However, Meta’s Messenger app uses a better implementation, showing the person’s profile picture alongside messages they send in group chats. This is a neat feature for when group participants have similar names.

WhatsApp is copying this Messenger behavior, and it isn’t entirely a bad thing because users are accustomed to finding chats by profile picture. Also, if the person has hidden their profile picture or not set one, WhatsApp will match the standard profile picture placeholder to the color assigned for the contact name. Of course, it's a suboptimal way to operate if you have friends who change their profile pictures on the regular. That aside, profile pictures in group chats should be a welcome addition on WhatsApp. We just hope the feature is on its way to the stable channel.