Summary WhatsApp beta testers have noticed a new animation when switching between voice and video message recording modes, making it more obvious and preventing accidental usage.

The redesigned animation includes an icon and instructions, and is the first time WhatsApp has animated UI elements of the chat screen.

Additional minor changes, such as new call messages, contribute to an improved user experience and align with Google's Material Design 3 guidelines.

WhatsApp is an effective communication tool, widely regarded as one of the best messaging apps around. It has most of the requisite tools, like support for HD media sharing and voice messaging. Meta developers have also added several new Telegram-inspired features in the last few months, including video messages you can record with the same button that activates the voice recorder. Now, beta testers have spotted a new animation when switching between voice and video recording modes.

By default, WhatsApp allows sending short video messages from the chat screen directly. You just tap the mic icon for voice messages once, so it turns into a video camera icon. Then tap and hold the button to record your message, and release to send. WABetaInfo reports that some beta testers are seeing a new animation when switching between voice and video modes on v2.23.18.7 and 18.8 of WhatsApp, available in the Play Store.

The current animation and tooltip when switching from voice to video recording mode

Perhaps developers believed the floating tooltip that appears when you switch isn’t as obvious, so the new animation makes the icon in the button jump up and twist as it changes. An icon has been tossed into the tooltip as well, along with instructions on how to record and send voice/video messages. The redesigned tooltip is a part of the recent change, and the mic or camera icon in it is animated too. The tooltip remains visible for a few seconds every time you switch modes, before fading out of view.

The new animation and tooltip seen when you switch

Notably, this is the first time WhatsApp has animated UI elements of the chat screen. The new animation should catch your attention immediately when you see it, ensuring you don’t use the voice/video message features inadvertently or improperly. However, there are times when small voice and video snippets just don’t cut it, and you have to resort to calling the person. Beta testers using WhatsApp for this have also spotted the short in-chat banners for answered and missed calls replaced with proper messages. They include an icon, the type of call (voice or video), and a description like “no answer” or the duration of the call.

Together with the new animation and tooltips for voice/video messages, minor changes like the new call messages add up to make the WhatsApp user experience better. The design language is more contemporary as well, now, and closer to Google’s Material Design 3 guidelines. The changes should reach more beta testers in the coming days before they make it to the stable channel.