WhatsApp is the default addition to any list of the best instant messaging apps around. This hasn't changed with the Meta acquisition. Instead, WhatsApp has gradually been improved with features from sister apps like Instagram and Facebook, all while retaining a laser focus on instant messaging. Adding to the list of shared features, some WhatsApp beta testers now have access to Instagram-style text editing options for images.

WABetaInfo reports that the latest beta (v2.23.7.17) for the messaging app includes a new text editor experience accessible when add a text overlay on an image sent to a contact, or as a status update. To be clear, the app already had the capability, but the latest update has bunched together several new features and text editing options.

Instead of just a handful of font faces, WhatsApp now includes at least 7 different options, including Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze. You can pick from all the available options in a strip just above the keyboard, a much easier way to change fonts than the current implementation that has you repeatedly tap a single button to switch between fonts. Some of the available font faces bear a visual semblance to the options available on Instagram.

To aid text visibility in high-contrast situations, the latest beta also allows changing the text background color. You can additionally use this option to artistic effect, like when you want to differentiate some text from the rest. WhatsApp also includes word processor-like text alignment buttons in this version, so you can align the text to the left, right, or center. Until now, the latter was the only available option.

WABetaInfo explains the new text editor experience seems to be rolling out to beta testers in stages. It may be awhile before you see it on your Android device. However, this feature in the latest beta strongly suggests we may see it transition to the stable version of the app sooner than later.