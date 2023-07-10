Thanks to WhatsApp's desktop app, chatting with your friends and family when using your PC has been easy. WhatsApp's multi-device support has also gotten better in recent times, allowing you to use the same account on two phones. In all cases, though, linking your primary WhatsApp account to another device requires scanning a QR code. However, the Meta-owned platform is working on an alternate login method that will involve entering an eight-digit verification code sent to your phone.

While scanning a QR code to set up WhatsApp on a secondary device is easy, it may not always be possible. There could be instances where your phone's primary camera is not working. And without a functional camera, you cannot set up WhatsApp on any other device, as there's no alternate way to log into a companion device. For such situations, WhatsApp is working on a 'Link with phone number instead' option.

After selecting the new login method, you'll have to enter your country code and mobile number. Following this, WhatsApp will generate and send an eight-digit code on your primary phone. However, the 'Link with phone number' option only appears on WhatsApp Web for now. But given the wording, Meta could soon expand this feature to secondary devices as well.

WABetaInfo reports this alternate choice will appear in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.14.18 build when linking a new WhatsApp desktop instance. Our Google Editor Manual Vonau is also seeing this option on the latest WhatsApp for iPhone release.

WhatsApp's multi-device functionality has greatly expanded in recent years. So an alternate way to log into secondary devices which won't involve scanning a QR code should be welcome.

Do note that the 'Link with phone number instead' option may not appear even if you are on the latest beta release. This is because the rollout also involves a server-side push from WhatsApp. Expect the messaging service to roll out the feature to a lot more beta testers in the coming days and weeks.