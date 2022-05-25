WhatsApp has offered temporary conversations since 2020, allowing you to have particular chats that automatically disappear after seven days. According to reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is experimenting with a feature that would allow you to stop some of those messages from disappearing.

It would give an option to save messages from typically disappearing conversations. This may be helpful if someone sends essential information, such as an address that you may want to reference at a later date or an exceptionally sentimental message that you don't want the automatic deletion to drop from the chat. This feature has been referenced in a previous beta for WhatsApp, and the latest development is the introduction of a section to access previously saved messages.

The screenshot in this latest report shows a section in the Contact Info section that says "Kept Messages." This seems to be a place where you can view those saved messages, and then you can reread them at a later date. The screenshot above is from WhatsApp Web, but the source of this news claims it will also be available on future betas of both the Android and iOS apps.

There's no clear sign of when this feature will debut properly within WhatsApp. This likely means it'll be a bit of a wait until you can use this within the messaging app. Don't know how to use disappearing messages? We've got a guide on how to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp to teach you everything you need to know.

