Meta is continuously rolling out new features for its apps to enhance the user experience, and this applies to WhatsApp perhaps more than any of the company's offerings. The end-to-end encrypted instant messaging service was recently spotted piloting a feature that allows users to transform any image into a sticker, for instance. While this certainly adds another layer of personalization to the app, the usability of such features invites some privacy questions. Now, it looks like Meta could be addressing these concerns before they become problematic.

WABetaInfo is reporting that, per WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.6.8, it looks like Meta is testing a privacy feature specifically for avatars. According to the settings seen in testing, users would have the option to allow their contacts or selected contacts to feature their avatar in stickers. Alternatively, they could prevent all users from using the avatar in stickers altogether. Those who do allow their image to be used for such purposes will see it in chats between themselves and their contacts.

As Meta continues to expand upon the app’s features, some of the changes seem simple but impactful. For example, Unicode 15.1 emojis were recently seen within the app’s keyboard in a beta version. Although the new emoji were already supported in the Android version of WhatsApp, they had yet to be integrated into the keyboard. There have also been rumors that Meta is inching closer toward allowing messages in WhatsApp from third-party instant messaging services. This would suggest that the social media giant is taking interoperability matters more seriously as legislators crack down on tech companies.

How far Meta decides to go in terms of interoperability, though, has yet to be seen. Additionally, many of these features that are seen in beta testing never make it to the official version of the app. While some changes like interoperability could go a long way for users, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Meta will make them top priorities. Keeping tabs on what is being beta tested, however, can still give you an idea of what could be coming down the pipeline.