Summary A new sticker search feature could arrive on the app.

The feature brings a searchable text field, making it easier to find stickers and sticker packs.

This feature was discovered in the latest beta but is not accessible yet.

WhatsApp rolled out one of its biggest changes last week, with its new colorless design, delivering enhanced features and aggressive UI tweaks. Its continued advancement is what has allowed it to be one of the best encrypted messaging apps of 2024, and although its global presence is much more prominent, it has managed to see huge growth over the past year in the US as well.

With that said, WhatsApp is not one to rest on its laurels, and has continued to introduce new features in the public and beta versions of the app. Since the introduction of WhatsApp sticker creator, users have now had the freedom to create and edit their own stickers, bringing a completely new and personalized way of communicating with friends, family, and even colleagues. This customizable option was in addition to the vast sticker packs that are already available on the app.

Search sticker and sticker packs in the future

Having so many choices can be great, but as you can imagine, things can get a bit confusing if you're constantly sifting through thousands of stickers or sticker packs, trying to find one that represents what you're feeling. With that said, it appears that WhatsApp is working on a new search option that will let users search through stickers and sticker packs.

This is according to WABetaInfo, who discovered the feature in the latest beta update that comes in at version 2.24.11.5. While the feature is not live yet, the publication was able to uncover how this feature will work and what it looks like. For the most part, there's nothing really complicated here, with the app adding a new search field when looking for stickers. Just enter whatever you're looking for in the new text field, and WhatsApp will populate the area with related stickers.

While this will no doubt be a lifesaver for some, as of now, and as stated before, it looks like it's only in testing and has not found its way into the public or beta version of the app. Of course, with something like this, there's a good chance it will see the light of day at some point, but we have seen instances in the past where a feature is spotted, and it never comes out, or it gets shelved for months or sometimes even years.

But, if you're interested, it's always a good idea to sign up for the beta if you want to gain access to features like these ahead of the public release. You can join the beta through the Play Store, and when a new update arrives, you'll automatically get the beta version for your device.