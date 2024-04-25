Summary Meta continues to influence WhatsApp by gradually adding features from Instagram and Messenger.

WhatsApp developers are working on adding like notifications for status updates.

New toggle switch for Like reactions was recently spotted in development, and functionally, it could resemble Instagram story likes.

WhatsApp is a full-blown communications platform that doesn’t hide the influence parent company Meta has had on its functions and features. As one of the best messaging apps around, Meta’s way forward with WhatsApp has been the gradual inclusion of features from sister apps like Instagram and Messenger. We saw that when status updates launched a few years ago. The app’s developers seem to be working on a notification system for likes you receive for posted status updates.

In the current stable version, WhatsApp allows reacting to status updates using one of the eight suggested emoji, unless you choose to reply to the person with a different emoji using the keyboard UI. However, earlier this month, app sleuths reported sighting an Instagram-style one-tap like button to quickly react to status updates from your contacts. Although the feature hasn’t even reached the beta testing phase yet, a new report from WABetaInfo reveals the app could also notify users when their contacts like a posted update.

Notifications for likes, because why not

In a new screenshot from the Notification settings section in WhatsApp version 2.24.9.29, WABetaInfo spotted a new toggle switch labeled Like reactions. Located under the Status subsection, enabling this toggle should send you push notifications every time one of your contacts uses the one-tap like reaction on your status updates.

In theory, we suspect the system will resemble liking someone’s Instagram story, which sends them a DM with a heart emoji appended to the update. While this would make it easy to react to status updates from your contacts, there’s a strong chance you’ll be inundated with notifications if you switch on the toggle after posting a huge photo dump visible to hundreds of contacts.

That said, the like button for WhatsApp status updates, and the new notifications toggle for it are both currently in development, and there’s no telling when the feature might roll out. If anything, the settings toggle is just reaffirmation that Meta hasn’t given up on the idea entirely.