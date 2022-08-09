Emoji play an important role in facilitating communication across all sorts of digital platforms. In an effort to expand how its users are able to interact with these symbols, developers at Meta-owned WhatsApp recently introduced emoji reactions for messages. Now, they have turned their attention to letting people react to status updates with emoji.

Facebook was one of the first Meta services to enable emoji reactions for posts, followed by Instagram, where the colorful little pictures can be used to react to messages and stories. WhatsApp seems to be catching up: we first reported back in mid-June on signs that this feature was being worked on. WABetaInfo recently spotted the feature in the latest WhatsApp beta (version 2.22.7.24), indicating its imminent arrival.

Some beta testers were able to get the feature running and use one of eight emoji to react to a status update. To react, you just need to swipe up while viewing an update. If it’s an update you posted, swiping up will let you see the list of viewers. If it is anyone else’s you will see the new options to react using eight different emoji — 😍😂😮😢🙏👏🎉💯.

Close

Just like Instagram Story reactions are sent to you as direct messages, status reactions on WhatsApp will be sent to you as messages in your chat.

The feature made its way to desktop, and now it is rolling out as a beta on the mobile app. Although it isn’t a significant change, it's an easy way to respond to updates from people you're in touch with. After all, a picture is worth a thousand words, right? It’s unclear when a stable rollout can be expected, but it is likely right around the corner.

WhatsApp's dev team also has a host of other features-in-progress which have been spotted in development, such as logging former group members, moderation tools for admins, and a chatbot which condenses every update changelog into digestible nuggets.