Summary WhatsApp is expanding its Status Update music integration to include direct Spotify sharing, mirroring Instagram's functionality.

Users will soon be able to share Spotify songs directly to their WhatsApp Status, generating visually appealing previews with cover art, song titles, and a 'Play on Spotify' button, with customizable background colors.

While the initial rollout appears to be limited to Spotify, WhatsApp could integrate with other music streaming services like YouTube Music and Apple Music in the future

Meta-owned WhatsApp began testing music integration for Status Updates back in October 2024. The feature, which is essentially just a page ripped from Instagram's playbook, would allow WhatsApp users to add audio clips from their favorite songs as background music to their Status Updates.

Music integration, at least for some, began rolling out in January this year. Availability, however, has been spotty. For reference, I am running the latest WhatsApp Messenger 2.25.8.5 beta, but I still don't have access to the feature.

Now, a new development to WhatsApp's music integration might just explain the reason for the delay.

Similar to the feature's implementation on Instagram, users would be able to utilize Meta's global agreement with Universal Music to add music from the platform's native catalog. However, Instagram also allows users to share songs as story updates directly from music streaming services, and that appears to be the main reason why WhatsApp's music integration is undergoing a delayed rollout.

As highlighted by WABetaInfo after digging into WhatsApp Messenger 2.25.8.3 beta, the messaging platform might also allow users to share music from third-party streaming platforms, with Spotify likely being the first to be integrated.

YouTube Music could be next

Source: WABetaInfo

Similar to how sharing music from Spotify to Instagram works, users will be able to tap the share button on a Spotify song and be presented with the familiar options for copying the song's link or to share it on social media and messaging platforms. Currently, when you tap on WhatsApp within Spotify's share menu, it only gives you the option to send the song's rich link to a contact. With what WhatsApp appears to be building, users could soon start seeing a dedicated WhatsApp Status icon within Spotify's share menu, as seen in the first screenshot above.

Sharing to WhatsApp Status Updates will generate a preview of the song/album's cover art, complete with the song and artist(s)' names. Similar to sharing on Instagram, users will have four background color customization options — sampled from the cover art's dominant colors. The viewers, on the other hand, will see a 'Play on Spotify' option when they look at your Status Update.

It is currently unclear what other music streaming services WhatsApp aims to integrate, though YouTube Music and Apple Music are ideal candidates.