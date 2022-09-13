When visiting a store, whether it's to get something fixed or to purchase something, you may be asked for your phone number. Then, within seconds of sharing it, you might receive messages from the store on WhatsApp, and some of those may have nothing to do with your recent visit. Why did this happen when the store didn't ask for your consent to deliver updates and ads on WhatsApp? You may have noticed that the employee tablets have the option to toggle it off. However, it curiously stays on by default.

Users in some of the biggest markets for WhatsApp, like India, routinely deal with scores of advertisements disguised as helpful business communication, especially after WhatsApp Business picked up the pace. A business account on WhatsApp allows companies to reach their customers where they are. No less than 400 million of them are in India making it the top encrypted messaging platform in the world.

As advertisers realize the potential of a platform as big and ubiquitous as WhatsApp, unsolicited messaging has turned into a menace for users, making it hard to keep track of personal chats (paywall). The spam situation on WhatsApp is getting out of hand, considering the scale, and there isn't much that users can do to shield their WhatsApp chat boxes.

Your phone number is everywhere!

Password hygiene, aided by using a solid password manager, has generally been poor among many Indians, with password reuse being a common practice. As a way to provide users with a more secure login alternative, many mainstream services, such as Hotstar, use a phone number and OTP, doing away with the email and password option.

While OTP verification for each login is easy to follow, even for first-time internet users, companies have started to arm-twist users into coughing up their phone numbers. The practice is so prevalent that many apps won't let you explore the interface before signing up, and websites require your phone number for basic interaction.

For example, if you get a quote for my car repairs, you can't get the quote without sharing your phone number. Even if you choose not to use its services, you may continue to receive advertisements from them on WhatsApp. And this happens offline, too. Checkout counters at many stores need you to share your phone number for billing. During (and even a few months after) India's nationwide lockdowns over the last two years, it was impossible to walk into a place without giving away your mobile number (among other personal details).

Even when someone hasn't dealt with a service, a company can still get their phone number through the company's "partners."

All this happens without users' say in how their personally identifiable information will be used, especially without any data privacy law in the country. Being forced to give your number at random places usually means that it will end up in readily available lists from data brokers that spammers then use to push ads or, worse, target unsuspecting users to commit fraud.

Consent? What's that?

After providing your phone number for a one-off use on a website, you have an account with them. It doesn't matter if you want it or not. And even if you intentionally create an account for a service, in most cases, you aren't explicitly asked whether you want to receive updates on WhatsApp or what kind of notifications you'd prefer over SMS or email. As you check that little box against the complicated, jargon-filled terms and conditions, it is assumed that you have consented to sign up for all their mailing lists, be it for email or WhatsApp.

WhatsApp put a limit on bulk messaging and forwards on personal accounts to manage misinformation (another, more pressing issue on the platform), but no such limit applies to business accounts. With easy access to a sizable data pool of phone numbers—acquired legitimately or otherwise—WhatsApp users become an easy target for companies involved in aggressive marketing.

Similar ad spam in Google Messages in India.

We first reported something similar about Google Messages, where Android users were bombarded with ads from businesses they didn't have any relation with. As WhatsApp Business gains prominence and becomes a primary way of communication for brands to reach their existing and potential customers, the spam in your WhatsApp inbox will grow unless they become mindful of your personal space and privacy.

Some companies ask for your consent before spamming your WhatsApp inbox, while most don't bother to do that. For instance, Policybazaar, notorious for being the peskiest for its incessant sales calls, gives you granular control over the kind of WhatsApp communication you want from the company. On the other hand, Tata Cliq lets you turn off order updates on WhatsApp from the payment page, but the toggle magically turns on before each order.

So, what options do I have?

WhatsApp is no Gmail that can effectively filter out any spam, nor is it like SMS, where you can report spam to an overseeing government body like TRAI via its mobile app. The only options you have are what WhatsApp offers: basic spam reporting or blocking the problematic account. The latter option wouldn't work for those who want to continue receiving important updates, like order tracking.

Some brands are courteous enough to offer you a direct option. For others, report and block.

Besides these two options available inside WhatsApp, some brands let you reply with a STOP command to halt their messages, but not all businesses have that option. Your best bet is to visit the website or app of the services that bother you on WhatsApp and find a way to toggle off WhatsApp communication for good. You will usually find it under communication or notification preferences.

Some brands have the option to stop their spam inside their apps.

There's a good chance that the service doesn't let you do that on your own. In that case, you can bite the bullet and call their customer support, find a way to talk to a person after running circles with a lousy chatbot, and get your number off their WhatsApp list.

To tackle this widespread and worsening spam situation, WhatsApp will have to step in with tools and regulations that are better equipped than what we have now. The messaging app can segregate your personal chats from those sent by businesses to tidy up your inbox. Google Messages started doing something similar to that not too long ago.

Additionally, like Android apps are required to categorize their notifications, WhatsApp could make it a requirement for its business accounts so that users can cut through the clutter and receive the messages they need. Finally, the STOP command that some brands voluntarily offer should be a prerequisite for a business account to be able to send bulk messages.

WhatsApp is a big part of people's lives

In countries where WhatsApp is ubiquitous, it's more than just a messaging app, and it's hard to live without. There are chatbots providing basic customer support, you can make hospital appointments, and it's common to run entire businesses on WhatsApp. Many small businesses were almost shut during an hours-long WhatsApp outage in 2021.

Even without business accounts, which get you additional sales features, people use their personal accounts to take orders, receive payments, and provide tracking information for their products and services. WhatsApp even doubles up as a free Slack replacement for some organizations.

For an app that is such a big part of people's everyday lives, there should be an easy middle ground between your choice to receive important updates on WhatsApp and companies flooding your inbox with promotions. WhatsApp and WhatsApp alone can fix this mess or at least bring some order to the brands running wild. The ball is now in your court, Meta.