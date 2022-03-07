There might be certain situations when you want to ask others for answers or opinions. For instance, you're planning a trip with your friends and want to mutually decide for a location from a bunch of suggestions. This is where WhatsApp's upcoming new feature could come in handy. The Meta-owned app is reportedly working on the ability to let users create polls in group chats.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 22.6.0.70) has traces of a feature that allows users to make polls within group chats. The publication has also shared a screenshot, giving us a glance at the upcoming feature. When creating a poll, the app would first ask you to input a question. Next, you'd likely need to enter a couple of answers for users to vote. The report also mentions that only the group members would be able to see the polls and results, which would make sense.

Source: WABetaInfo

Though the ability to create polls has been spotted on WhatsApp’s iOS app, we expect it to arrive on Android as well. However, we might have to wait some time for this feature to go live, as it's still in development. Mind you, WhatsApp wouldn’t be the first messaging app to get this functionality, as some other apps like Telegram and Facebook Messenger have long allowed users to do this.

In addition, WhatsApp is working on a host of other new features and updates, including a pause and resume function for voice messages, message reactions, an addition of a search shortcut to the info page of contacts, and a revamped interface for voice calls. Since some of these features are only available in the beta version of the app, you need to join the testing program on the Play Store. If it's filled, you can get the current beta release over at APK Mirror, too.

