WhatsApp's popularity makes it a prime target for scammers seeking unauthorized access to your account. The platform supports two-step verification for added security, but it is not a feature most users typically enable for their accounts. And in some cases, users unknowingly share their 6-digit two-factor passcode with scamsters, thereby letting them into their account. Now, as an added security measure, the Meta-owned platform is working on login approval prompts.

In the future, when you move your WhatsApp account to a new device, the security feature will show a login prompt on your current device. You must seemingly approve the request to initiate the device transfer process. So, if a scammer tries to log into your WhatsApp from a new device, you can deny such requests. The login prompt window will reportedly also show other important details like the time and device details from which the request was sent.

WABetaInfo reports the device login approval feature is currently under development, and there's no clarity on when it will launch to the public. It should first appear on WhatsApp's beta channel on the Play Store before becoming available to the general public.

The device login approval window could eventually even replace WhatsApp's current SMS-based login procedure. The latter could be used as a fallback when you don't have access to your existing device. The feature could seemingly also tie in with WhatsApp's upcoming companion mode, which will let you use your account on a secondary phone or tablet. Other Meta-owned services like Facebook and Instagram already have a similar login feature, where you need to authorize logins to a new device from your existing phone.

Apart from device login approval, WhatsApp is working on a plethora of other new additions to its platform to improve the overall user experience. This includes the ability to export your Google Drive backups, undo deleted chats, a way to catalog users who leave a group chat, and more.