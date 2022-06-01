WhatsApp is by far the most popular messaging platform out there that's used by over a billion people worldwide daily. This is despite the service being nowhere close to packing the same set of features as its competitors. In the last couple of years, WhatsApp has tried to bridge this gap and worked on adding relevant features to its platform like multi-device support, message reactions, and the option to share files that are up to 2GB in size. Now, the Facebook-owned service has been spotted working on another long overdue feature: the ability to edit sent messages.

Telegram, Slack, Discord, and plenty of other messaging services already offer the option to edit sent messages, so WhatsApp is once again playing catch up to its competition here. It is a handy feature that allows you to fix any typos in your sent messages. The screenshot below indicates the edit option in WhatsApp will be tucked inside the 3-dot overflow menu button that shows up when you select a message in a conversation. WABetaInfo speculates that the messaging service is unlikely to offer any revision history for the edits you make. Since the feature is still under development, this could change before it goes live, though.

It is also unclear how long the window to edit a sent message will be open for. Many other services allow users to edit messages up to 48 hours after they are first sent, so it's possible that WhatsApp will be in the same ballpark.

Reports of WhatsApp working on the ability to edit sent messages first popped up in 2017. The company tends to take its own sweet time in adding new features to its platform, though five years is stretching things a bit too long. Even now, the feature is only reported to be in development, and there's no clarity on when it will be rolled out to the beta channel.

