Meta-owned WhatsApp has become much more active in recent years in adding new features to its messaging service. This year alone, the company announced some major new privacy changes to its platform, including the ability to hide your online status from specific contacts, exit group chats without informing anyone, and more. Communities—another key new feature—is currently under development and should roll out before the end of 2022. With so many significant new additions, it is common for bugs to creep up. To ensure you can easily report them, WhatsApp is working on overhauling its bug reporting system.

WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.19.12 introduces a new Report bug option (via WABetaInfo), allowing you to send detailed bug reports to the company. Currently, if you want to report issues to WhatsApp, you need to use the Contact Us section in the app. However, the app does not clarify that you can use it for bug reporting. In comparison, the new tool is not buried deep inside the settings menu and allows you to send more extensive reports, including attaching screenshots for further troubleshooting.

WhatsApp typically tests new features for at least a few weeks on its beta channel before releasing them to the public. But with so many new features and hundreds of Android devices running a different flavor of the OS, users are bound to run into issues sooner than later. A better bug reporting system will encourage users to reach out to WhatsApp actively. It will also make things easier for the company, as it would be able to gather more data to troubleshoot the problem.

It is unclear if WhatsApp will continue to provide the ability to report bugs through the Contact Us option or remove it in favor of the upcoming new system. As of now, the new bug reporting section is still in beta and under development. It should make its way to the public channel in the coming weeks.