WhatsApp is one of the best encrypted messaging apps, and sharing your QR code helps you grow your contact list. While someone can manually type in your details, scanning your QR code is quicker and easier. This can be done in person or remotely.

We show you how to find, share, and reset your WhatsApp QR code on all mobile devices. Once you've shared your QR code, you can send a message with one of our favorite Wear OS smartwatches.

How to find and share your WhatsApp QR code

Your WhatsApp QR code is only shareable from the mobile app. If you use WhatsApp on a desktop, switch to your mobile device to find and share the app.

These instructions are identical for Android and iOS devices:

Open WhatsApp. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Settings from the drop-down menu. Tap the green QR code icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap the Share button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap an app or contact to share your QR code. 2 Images Close

You can share a link to your WhatsApp profile when you share your QR code. People can tap this link instead of scanning the QR code to add you as a contact.

How to reset your WhatsApp QR code

Your WhatsApp QR code is public, so anyone can scan it and send you a message. If you put your WhatsApp QR code out in the wild, as we did in this article, you'll want to reset it.

Resetting your WhatsApp QR code renders any previously generated QR codes invalid.

Open WhatsApp. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Settings from the drop-down menu. Tap the green QR code icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Reset QR code from the drop-down window. Confirm the action on the pop-up window by tapping Reset. 2 Images Close

Sharing your QR code lets people add you as a contact, but there's an easier way. If you give someone your number, they can text you on WhatsApp without adding you as a contact. It's handy if you don't have your phone on hand to share a QR code.