The WhatsApp Channels feature allows brands, celebrities, and organizations to share updates with a wide audience through the messaging app without revealing their personal number or profile picture. Multiple admins can manage the same channel and post voice updates to communicate with channel followers. If you're a WhatsApp Channel admin, learn how to post voice updates to keep your followers informed. We show you how to do it on your phone (whether you use an iPhone or Android), WhatsApp Web, and the desktop app. Channels aren't supported on WhatsApp for Mac.

Sending voice updates to a WhatsApp channel is similar to how voice messages work in chats and group conversations. Here's how to send one using your smartphone:

Open the WhatsApp app. Navigate to the Updates tab. Under Channels, tap your channel's name. Press and hold the green microphone icon in the lower-right corner to start recording a voice update. Release the microphone icon to finish recording and share the voice update with your channel. To cancel the recording, swipe left while holding the microphone button.

Sending voice updates to a WhatsApp channel using your computer or web browser works similarly and mimics how you send voice messages to contacts using your computer. Here's how it's done:

WhatsApp Channels aren't supported on WhatsApp Mac, but they work using WhatsApp Web.

Open WhatsApp Web using your favorite web browser or the WhatsApp Desktop app on a PC. Click the Channels icon in the upper-left menu bar. On the left panel, click your channel's name. Click the gray microphone icon in the lower-right corner to start recording a voice update. Click the send icon in the lower-right corner to share your voice update with your channel. To cancel the recording, click the trash icon.

Entertain your community

With WhatsApp channels, you can create a personal connection with your audience by sharing personal voice updates. You can share emotions, music, and more. While voice updates are easy to share, be careful when sending them to a channel with a large audience. If this happens, delete the sent messages and voice updates.