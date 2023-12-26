Many WhatsApp users prefer to send voice messages in conversations instead of typing long sentences. You may want to share confidential information like a credit card number, a secret, a confession, a PIN, OTP, or other private information via voice messages. Use the trick below to send a self-destructing audio clip to prevent its misuse instead of sending a standard voice message.

WhatsApp offers a view once feature for photos and videos. You can send self-destructing media files in conversations that disappear when the recipient views them once. The Facebook-backed instant messaging app is expanding the same feature to voice messages. Whether you use WhatsApp on an iPhone or a top-budget Android phone, check the steps below to try its new privacy trick.

How do self-destructing voice messages work on WhatsApp?

Self-destructing voice messages disappear when someone plays them once in a conversation. The person can't forward, save, or share these audio messages with others. It's part of WhatsApp's efforts to prioritize user privacy on the platform.

View once voice messages are available on mobile apps only. Although WhatsApp's desktop apps are feature-rich, you can't send or view self-destructing voice clips on Windows or Mac.

Send view once voice notes on WhatsApp for Android

Let's start with WhatsApp for Android. Make sure to update WhatsApp to the latest version from the Google Play Store and use the steps below.

Launch WhatsApp and go to a conversation. Swipe up on the microphone in the lower-right corner and tap the lock icon. Record your voice message. You can pause, check the duration, and delete the voice message to start fresh. When you finish recording, tap the 1 in a circle icon to turn on view once privacy. Close Tap Send when the 1 symbol turns green. Close

You can't open and play the voice message on your phone. You can double-tap a voice message to check a silence emoji floating up.

Send view once voice notes on WhatsApp for iPhone

The steps for sending self-destructing voice messages on WhatsApp for iPhone are almost identical to the above. Let's quickly go through it.

Open a conversation in WhatsApp for iPhone. Swipe up on the microphone icon and tap the lock icon. Record your voice message and tap the 1 in a circle icon beside a clip. Close Your voice message is set to view once. You can check the icon filling up with blue color. Tap Send. Close

After the recipient opens a voice message, you see an Opened receipt in the chat (if the person activated read receipts). Aside from personal chats, you can send self-destructing voice messages in WhatsApp groups.

Be careful with self-destructing voice messages

Although the view once voice messages feature is a neat add-on, remain cautious while passing up nasty comments about something in an audio clip. Someone can record your WhatsApp voice message with an external device and use it to your disadvantage.

Aside from disappearing voice messages, WhatsApp has several privacy features to create a safe and secure texting experience. Check our dedicated guide to learn the top WhatsApp privacy tricks.