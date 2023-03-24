While most of the time a regular text message will do, sometimes you'll want to share sensitive information with a friend or group in a way that doesn’t last forever. WhatsApp already supports text and media-based messages that self-destruct, and now it looks like it’s planning to add a way to send audio messages that can only be listened to once.

WhatsApp is rolling out an update to beta users today, and according to WABetaInfo the newest version, 2.23.7.8, adds the ability for users to send audio messages that can only be played back once before they disappear. Similar to how one-time text messages work, audio that's sent can’t be saved to your phone, recorded, or forwarded to anyone else.

The feature is currently in development, so it’s unclear when it will arrive in the released version of the app. The fact that WhatsApp has added it to the beta, however, has us hopeful that we’ll be able to send lovers and friends disappearing serenades sooner rather than later.

Disappearing audio messages isn’t the first new feature WhatsApp has test-driven this month. A few weeks ago it added another work-progress feature with a temporary flair: disappearing groups. And neither is this interest in vanishing content exclusive to WhatsApp, with messaging services like Instagram, Messenger, and Signal all experimenting with ephermeal content options of their own.

As for disappearing audio messages in WhatsApp, we're also not sure when they'll arrive in the app, but we'll be standing by with a few karaoke songs when they do.