Beta versions of WhatsApp, one of the best chat apps out there, give us a sneak peek into some of its upcoming functionality that is unavailable to regular users. While not all features in beta make the final cut, some minor UI tweaks usually get the nod for the stable release. The latest WhatsApp beta version is picking up one such small visual change for its Security notifications menu, with some new phrasing on top and a larger font for the existing text.

WABetaInfo reports that the feature is part of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.15.21, which began rolling out to enrolled users via the Play Store this week. As the screenshots below illustrate, there's a fair bit to tell apart between the old and new UI of the Security notifications page. A redesigned header image sits on top, while the text below is now centered and rephrased to read "WhatsApp protects your privacy."

This is followed by the same disclaimer (also centered) on the app's end-to-end encryption capabilities, with larger bullet points below them. These bullet points are getting green icons in place of the standard gray ones on the current stable version, detailing the WhatsApp features that cannot be read/accessed by the developers or the parent company.

The new look menu appears to be live on my Google Pixel 6a, which is running WhatsApp beta version 2.23.15.22. It's probably not going to change the way you use WhatsApp, but this signals a renewed interest in highlighting the security credentials of the app, especially at a time when awareness about government surveillance is at its peak across the globe.

This week has been a bit of a mixed bag for WhatsApp users around the world as an outage hamstrung the app's normal functioning. Fortunately, the Meta-owned chat app managed to get things back up again in a few hours. Away from this momentary controversy, WhatsApp finally picked up a standalone Wear OS app, compatible with smartwatches running Wear OS 3 and higher.