Key Takeaways A new feature lets users search images shared in chat using Google search.

This makes it extremely convenient for those that like to Google images sent to them.

This is currently only available to a limited number of beta users.

One of the best messaging apps on Android is WhatsApp. And although it's been around for a while, it provides an excellent and secure chat experience, but it's also great for keeping in touch with voice and video calls as well. Of course, in order to stay on top, the app has constantly had to evolve, introducing new features when it can, in order to stay a few steps ahead of its competitors.

Related What's up with WhatsApp? Explaining the global messaging titan to the US WhatsApp is a primary form of communication for a third of the people around the world

With that said, enrolling in the WhatsApp beta is going to be the best way to see new and upcoming features. But if you're not willing to participate in the beta, following the news through Android Police is going to be the next best thing. With that said, it looks like the beta is gaining a new ability, which will allow users to Google search images that are shared in chat.

A quick and easy way to seach images

The change was first reported by the folks at WABetaInfo, with the feature being made available in beta version 2.24.23.13. For the most part, this feature is pretty simple, adding a little convenience if you're the type that gets extra curious about images.

In order to access this feature in the beta, users will need to first select a shared image, then hit the three-dot menu in the upper right-hand corner in order to gain access to the Search on web feature. From here, users will have the option to search for the image using Google.

For the most part, this is Google's image search that's easily accessible within the app. How valuable this is will really depend on the people involved and why this feature needs to be used. It's just added convenience and there's nothing wrong with that.

With that said, it is just in beta for now, which means it may not find its way into the public version. Of course, if you want to check it out for yourself, you can always enroll in the beta if there are spots open.Or if you're already in the beta, simply just update to the latest version to see it in the works.

WABetaInfo did state that this isn't available for all beta users just yet, but it will be rolling out to more people over the coming weeks. So if you haven't seen it yet, be patient. And if you've yet to try WhatsApp and want to give it a go, download it from the Google Play Store.