Message reactions have been in the works for WhatsApp for some time. Meta's other messaging offerings, Facebook Messenger and Instagram, have had reactions for a while, and so have competitors like Telegram, Signal, Twitter, and even iMessage. Thanks to some leaks, we know how WhatsApp's take on this feature will look on your phone and on the web version. But if you want to try it out for yourself, good news — it's rolling out for some people in the latest beta of the app.

As reported by WABetaInfo, message reactions are live for some people after updating to beta version 2.22.8.3. It's not available for everyone — I'm currently running that very update, and I don't have these reactions just yet, and neither does anyone on the team — but some lucky folks are apparently getting it. It looks just the way it did on previous previews, with the same six reactions — like, love, laugh, surprised, sad, and thanks. In the last weeks, the company had added settings to manage reaction notifications on both the iOS app beta and the WhatsApp Desktop beta, so this is not too surprising.

Like we said before, this seems to be a very limited test that has only reached a few users. If you want to try your luck, you can download the latest beta version of the app. If you're enrolled in the beta program, go to the Google Play Store and grab the latest version, and if you aren't, you can try entering (we can't guarantee you'll get in since it's limited and almost always full). You also have the (much easier) option of grabbing the latest beta of the app on APKMirror and updating manually.

If WhatsApp is already testing this feature in a limited rollout, we're guessing it won't be much longer until it rolls out to everyone.

Weekend poll: What would it take to get you to subscribe to YouTube Premium?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author