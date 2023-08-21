WhatsApp has been on a roll recently, continuously adding new features and enhancements to its platform. In August 2023 alone, the Meta-owned messaging service was spotted testing multi-account support, Zoom-like call scheduling, and passkeys authentication. And on the stable channel, the service rolled out screen sharing on video calls and the ability to share high-resolution images. When the latter was released, WhatsApp noted HD video sharing will also go live on its platform soon. Just a few days later, it seems the feature has gone live on one of the world's most popular messaging apps.

Several of our team members are seeing the ability to share videos in HD (1280x720) resolution on the latest stable release of WhatsApp with the build number v2.23.16.76. The HD video sharing option also appears on my Galaxy S23 Ultra running the latest WhatsApp beta build.

The process of sending HD videos on WhatsApp is the same as high-resolution images. Select the video you want to share and then tap the HD button from the top toolbar of the video editor. A dialog box will pop up showing the difference in resolution and size between the standard and HD quality. Confirm your selection by tapping HD quality and then tap the send button.

But note that even if you record a video in 8K, WhatsApp will share it in up to 720p resolution. Nonetheless, this is still a decent jump from the app's previous 480p resolution limit. Plus, you can always bypass this limitation by sending the video as a document over WhatsApp.

Like with pictures, HD videos will take considerably more space, and uploading/downloading them will take longer as well, especially if you are on a slow connection. All videos sent in 720p resolution will appear with an 'HD' tag in the conversation.

If you use WhatsApp to share a lot of media with your friends and family, consider using the HD option only when sharing some important or beautiful photos and videos. You'll not want less important media files to eat into their phone's storage space.