Summary Meta is giving WhatsApp's interface a much-needed overhaul, with a new design that integrates all the app's features seamlessly.

The redesigned UI includes changes to the navigation bar, color schemes, and the floating action button for a fresh look.

These UI changes are being slowly rolled out to beta testers, with the possibility of gradual implementation in future updates.

Meta has spent the better part of this year adding new features to WhatsApp, so the messaging app stays abreast with the other top chat apps on Android. The UI has also changed significantly to make room for the new features. Now, Meta is finally giving the interface a much-needed overhaul, so every feature feels like a natural fit instead of an add-on. This UI has begun showing up for a few beta testers.

In the last few months, WhatsApp announced competitive new features like Communities and Channels, which were quietly integrated into the current UI. However, WhatsApp on Android has looked the same on Android for many years now, although it stays up to date with Google’s Material Design guidelines for Android apps. The latest design definitions are called Material Design 3, and we spotted WhatsApp changing its toggles to match earlier this year. A bigger visual refresh is also afoot, which we first spotted in development on beta version 2.23.20.10 of the app. Now, WABetaInfo reports these changes are showing up for more beta testers.

Starting with beta version 2.23.21.12 of WhatsApp available on the Play Store, Meta is slowly rolling out the redesigned UI to a handful of beta testers. We tried installing the same version of the app on a few of our devices, but server-side flags govern the release. The new design elements are visible in the light and dark mode UIs of the app. The bottom-aligned navigation bar to move between tabs for chats, updates, and calls is now bottom-aligned, making it one of the most prominent changes.

The redesigned UI for WhatsApp in light and dark modes

The color for the floating action button in the lower right-hand corner has changed along with the shade of green used for sent and received messages in chats. This color carries throughout the UI, with most elements sporting the change. This change is purely cosmetic, but helps the app feel fresh, especially because switching to a dynamic color palette like other apps would force WhatsApp to sacrifice its green color brand identity.

WABetaInfo says all these UI changes may not reach more beta testers at once, and WhatsApp may add them gradually in future updates of the app. Multiple sudden changes, however minor, could break the sense of familiarity longtime users have developed with the app. We just hope these exciting changes aren't too far away from a worldwide release.