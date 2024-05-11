Summary WhatsApp's beta testers now have access to varied brush width options for doodling in images.

The beta version also offers a color palette with 24 preset shades and a blur brush tool.

Improved image editing tools and text annotation sliders enhance the user experience on WhatsApp, but there's no telling when stable channel users will benefit.

WhatsApp has almost every aspect of communication handled, right from sending messages to individuals, hopping on calls for real-time interaction, and sharing all sorts of media. Those are among the biggest reasons why it is the favorite messaging app of billions of users around the world. However, most of the tools are undergoing concurrent development, and some elements like the in-app editing suite are rather rudimentary. The latest beta finally gives testers access to comprehensive doodling tools.

For many years now, photo editing tools on WhatsApp have only allowed textual annotation, doodling, cropping, rotating, and adding stickers. While these suffice for most users, doodling tools only allow to pick the highlight color. Back in January, we reported on the development of three different stroke widths for the doodling tool. The same tools were spotted with better integration into the image editing UI suited for large-screen devices last month. Now, WABetaInfo reports the brush width options are rolling out to beta testers widely.

Cleaner integration in the beta

Beta version 2.24.10.22 of WhatsApp rolling out to beta testers allows you to change the brush width. When you select the brush tool, a new bottom bar appears with color selection options in a scrolling bottom row and four options for stroke width in the row above.

The color palette now allows selecting from 24 different preset shades instead of selecting the color using an RGBW slider in the upper right corner. One of the brushes available even allows blurring elements of the images, so users can obfuscate confidential information before sharing it. Additionally, the latest beta includes a slider on the right-hand side of the screen to adjust the size of textual annotation instead of relying on the pinch-to-zoom annotation.

Such a refined implementation allows seamless integration of the new brush width options while simultaneously improving the layout of the options that were already available is a sign of great things to come for WhatsApp users. However, the company isn’t transparent with feature development timelines, and we can only speculate that it will release widely in the coming months.