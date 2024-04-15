Summary Your choice of instant messaging app may depend on what your friends and family use for communication.

WhatsApp is launching new banners to grow its user base by encouraging existing users to invite others.

With over 2 billion users, WhatsApp is known for its encryption but exploring other secure messaging apps is also a good idea.

There are several different instant messaging apps to choose from, and while they all have their own unique features, the one you use may be dependent on other people. This is because, simply put, a lack of interoperability might limit you to the platform widely used by your friends and family. If they don’t regularly use WhatsApp, for example, you’ll find less use for the app as a means of communication. Now, the Meta-owned messenger is launching a new effort to overcome this barrier and grow its user base.

As explained by WABetaInfo, a new banner has been spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.8.10.73. On it, there is a message that asks users to invite friends and family to the app, and a link is provided for sharing. The source notes that the banner is visible to both Android and iOS app users at the top of their chats list, and it’s not the only banner — another variation has been seen, stating that WhatsApp is compatible with a wide array of devices.

WhatsApp looks to expand its user base

Strategically, it’s possible that Meta is attempting to expand the app’s reach in regions where it is not widely used. If the banner can convince existing users to recruit just one friend or family member, it will count exponentially in the long run as Meta grows its customer base. The banners can be seen when the latest WhatsApp updates have been installed, and WABetaInfo expects it to be widely released in the coming weeks.

If WhatsApp isn’t your instant messenger of choice, there may be no better time than now to consider making the switch. More than two billion people were using the app in 2023, and the Meta-owned platform has become known for its end-to-end encryption. That being said, it isn’t the only messaging app with such security features — and it’s possible to find an alternative that doesn’t have the Big Tech company behind it. Given the abundance of options available to you, it’s worth shopping around as you look for the next best app to connect with friends and family.